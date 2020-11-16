Image Source : PTI/FILE Rajasthan CM Gehlot slams Sibal for his 'introspection call', affirms faith in party leadership

The inflighting withing the Congress party has again come to the fore after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot slammed Kapil Sibal for his 'introspection call' and publicly taking down on party leadership after its defeat in recently concluded Bihar assembly election. Taking to social media, Gehlot, in a series of tweets, said that there was "no need" for Sibal to talk about Congress' internal issues in the media as it has "hurt the sentiments of party workers".

Recalling that Congress had emerged stronger from various crises such as those seen in 1969, 1977, 1989 and 1996, Gehlot exuded confidence in the party overcoming the current lean phase also under Sonia Gandhi.

There was no need for Mr Kapil Sibal to mentioned our internal issue in Media, this has hurt the sentiments of party workers across the country.

"Everytime we came out stronger due to our ideology, programs, policies and firm belief in party leadership. We have improved with each and every crisis and also formed UPA government in 2004 under the able leadership of Soniaji, we shall overcome this time too," the Congress veteran wrote.

Congress has seen various crises including 1969, 1977, 1989 and later in the 1996 - but every-time we came out stronger due to our ideology, programs, policies and firm belief in party leadership.

We have improved with each and every crisis and also formed UPA government in 2004 under the able leadership of Soniaji, we shall overcome this time too.

The Rajasthan CM stressed that the rank and file of the party has consistently shown "undivided and firm belief" in the Congress leadership. Moreover, he affirmed that Congress is the "only party" which can keep India united and take it forward on the path of "comprehensive development".

Even today, Congress is the only party which can keep this Nation united and take it forward on the path of comprehensive development.

Kapil Sibal, in an interview to the Indian Express said that the party must recognize it was in decline and "experienced minds, experienced hands and those who understand political realities" were needed to revive the organisation.

He said that the people no longer saw the party as an “effective alternative”, and that the leadership was not addressing the problems facing the party.

“Some of us put our pen to paper and said what should be done in the Congress on the road ahead. Instead of listening to us, they turned their back on us. The results are for all to see… People of the country, not just in Bihar but wherever by-elections were held, obviously don’t consider the Congress to be an effective alternative," the Indian Express quoted Sibal as saying.