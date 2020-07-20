'Nikamma, nakara... kuch kaam nahi kar raha hai': Ashok Gehlot takes a jibe at Sachin Pilot

Image Source : INDIA TV Ashok Gehlot lashes out at Sachin Pilot.

Launching a scathing personal attack against his former Deputy Chief Minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called Sachin Pilot "Nikamma, nakara... (good for nothing)". Gehlot's personal attack just did not end here as he went on to add, "10-12 Saal Ke Game Mey Sab Kuch Ban Gaye. Uskey Baad Mey Jis Roop Mey Khel Khela Woh Durbhagya purna Hai. Sarkar Ko Topple Karne Ki Conspiracy Chal Rahi Hai. [His rise in 10 to 12 years in Rajasthan politics is phenomenal. From MP at a young age to minister union cabinet to state Congress president, Pilot had it all. But the way he played politics was unfortunate. He conspired to topple the government in Rajasthan]".

Ashok Gehlot's no holds bar personal attack at Sachin Pilot did not end here as he added, "Masoom Chehra, Hindi-English Mey Command. Media ko impress Kar Rakha tha Pure Country Ke Andar. Bahot Mehnat Kari Rajasthan key Andar government, Girane Ki." [He managed to impress national media with an innocent face backed by his command over English and Hindi language.]

"People of Rajasthan know his contribution to the state. I never questioned him [Sachin Pilot] and his actions for the larger interest of the party," Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur.

"Hum jaante they ki nikamma hai, nakara hai, kuch kaam nahi kar rha hai, khali logon ko ladwa rha hai [I knew he was not doing any work]," Gehlot added.

"I am also not here to sell vegetables," Gehlot said.

