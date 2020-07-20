Monday, July 20, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Politics News
  4. National News
  5. 'Nikamma, nakara... kuch kaam nahi kar raha hai': Ashok Gehlot takes a jibe at Sachin Pilot

'Nikamma, nakara... kuch kaam nahi kar raha hai': Ashok Gehlot takes a jibe at Sachin Pilot

Launching a scathing personal attack against his former Deputy Chief Minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called Sachin Pilot "Nikamma, nakara. (Good for nothing)". Gehlot's personal attak just did not end here as he went on to term Pilot as, "Bholi surat wala and said he was conspiring from past 6 months with BJP's support. Nobody believed me when I used to say that conspiracy is going on to topple govt. Nobody knew that a person with such innocent face will do such thing. I'm not here to sell

India TV Politics Desk India TV Politics Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 20, 2020 15:04 IST
Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot
Image Source : INDIA TV

Ashok Gehlot lashes out at Sachin Pilot.

Launching a scathing personal attack against his former Deputy Chief Minister, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot called Sachin Pilot "Nikamma, nakara... (good for nothing)". Gehlot's personal attack just did not end here as he went on to add, "10-12 Saal Ke Game Mey Sab Kuch Ban Gaye. Uskey Baad Mey Jis Roop Mey Khel Khela Woh Durbhagya purna Hai. Sarkar Ko Topple Karne Ki Conspiracy Chal Rahi Hai. [His rise in 10 to 12 years in Rajasthan politics is phenomenal. From MP at a young age to minister union cabinet to state Congress president, Pilot had it all. But the way he played politics was unfortunate. He conspired to topple the government in Rajasthan]". 

Ashok Gehlot's no holds bar personal attack at Sachin Pilot did not end here as he added, "Masoom Chehra, Hindi-English Mey Command. Media ko impress Kar Rakha tha Pure Country Ke Andar. Bahot Mehnat Kari Rajasthan key Andar government, Girane Ki."  [He managed to impress national media with an innocent face backed by his command over English and Hindi language.]

"People of Rajasthan know his contribution to the state. I never questioned him [Sachin Pilot] and his actions for the larger interest of the party," Gehlot told reporters in Jaipur. 

"Hum jaante they ki nikamma hai, nakara hai, kuch kaam nahi kar rha hai, khali logon ko ladwa rha hai [I knew he was not doing any work]," Gehlot added. 

"I am also not here to sell vegetables," Gehlot said.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X