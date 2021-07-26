Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Don't mislead farmers': Tomar's warning to Rahul

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday warned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to "not mislead" the farmers.

In an interview with ANI, Tomar said Rahul Gandhi has no experience of the pain of the villagers, poor, or farmers. He further said that Gandhi keeps "lying" in his "unsuccessful attempt" to stay politically relevant.

"People of Congress themselves make fun of Rahul Gandhi's statements. He has no experience of the pain of the village, poor, or farmers. He is habituated to lie day after day in his unsuccessful attempt to stay politically relevant," Tomar said.

"Congress and Rahul Gandhi should think that when they had announced in their election manifesto that they'll bring the laws, then they were either lying then or they're lying now. They should clarify. He shouldn't try to mislead farmers or create atmosphere of anarchy," the agriculture minister added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday drove a tractor to Parliament along with other party MPs and demanded that the agricultural laws be repealed. The move came as Gandhi extended support to farmers protesting against the Centre's three farm laws. Gandhi, along with party MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa, Ravneet Singh Bittu, Deepinder Singh Hooda, Gurjit Singh Aujla, Jasbir Singh Gill and other leaders like Randeep Surjewala, also carried banners and raised slogans.

