Mamata and Dhankar are 'two jokers of circus': says Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over their tussle, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday described them as "two jokers of circus". "In Bengal, a circus is going on at Raj Bhavan (Governor's House) and Nabanna Bhavan (State Secretariat). The heads there are the two jokers of the circus," he told reporters.

Dhankhar and Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal have differed on several issues with the ruling party accusing the Governor of running a "parallel administration". The Governor has refuted the allegations.

Chowdhury was in Midnapore to attend a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) organised by Paschim Medinipur District Youth Congress.

This is not the first time Chowdhury has made such a statement, last year in December, he had faced intense criticism from the BJP for calling Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as "Nirbala" (weak). After massive outrage, Chowdhury tendered an apology, saying "I express my regret if she is hurt by my words".

