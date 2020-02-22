Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury declines invite to attend Donald Trump banquet after Sonia snubbed

A file photo of US President Donald Trump (PTI)

The leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has declined the Centre's invitation to attend the banquet hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind for US President Donald Trump, citing the government's decision to not extend a similar invitation to Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi.

The President had extended an invite to Chaudhary as well as Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad for the banquet hosted in honour of the US President, who will be on a two-day visit starting Feb 24.

The Presidential banquet is scheduled to take place on Feb 25, the final day of Trump's maiden trip to India.

On Feb 24, Trump is scheduled to attend a mega event, Namaste Trump, at Ahmedabad's refurbished Motera Stadium, the world's largest.