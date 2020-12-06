Image Source : FB In jolt to Congress, actress Vijayashanti to join BJP on Monday

Telugu cine actress Vijayashanti is set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. She met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday.

"Vijayashanti Ji will formally join BJP tomorrow (Monday). She met with Amit Shah ji today. All those whom KCR sidelined, will join BJP," saffron party leader G Vivek Venkatswamy told reporters in Delhi.

The former MP was said to be inactive in Congress party's activities and programmes in the state for the past few months. She resigned from the Congress after the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation results.

Vijayashanti will be the second popular star in South to join the BJP after Khushbu in Tamil Nadu. Khushbu too had quit Congress and embraced BJP.

Vijayashanti, who began her political career with the BJP, joined the TRS Party and switched loyalties to the Congress in 2014 before the formation of Telangana state.

She was not happy with the treatment she was being given in the Congress party, sources had told PTI.