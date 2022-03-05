West, Europe abandoned Ukraine or avoided World War 3? How US benefits

Follow us on Image Source : AP A view from a hospital window broken by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.

More than Russia’s so-called objective of repolishing its Soviet era dominance, Ukraine’s dream to join NATO is what Moscow is concerned about. Putin’s objectives are clear — neutral status and demilitarisation of Ukraine. But Kyiv wants to join NATO and Moscow just cannot let this happen. Putin’s special military operation is the proof.

Ukraine as independent nation wants to be NATO ally and there’s nothing wrong

As an independent nation, Ukraine has all the rights to join or leave any alliance. Joining NATO will safeguard its borders from being annexed, invaded by Russia, which it didn’t want, though they are neighbours and share deep social, cultural ties.

But besides military protection from NATO, a country has not much to gain, if it doesn’t believe in expansionism. Looking at Ukraine’s military strength, it doesn’t appear it will ever try to invade any other nation.

Are Moscow’s concerns legitimate too?

World knows, there were two power centres, US and USSR. The latter collapsed in 1991 and US survived. But with NATO, it’s just an expansion of what could be said the expansion-dominance of the only super power left in the world and off course how can Russia digest it?

So, it just cannot tolerate a NATO ally which is its absolute neighbour (Ukraine).

Putin has just proved it through its special military operation in Ukraine that has one clear message for Kyiv — You can’t be a NATO ally as I am your neighbour, deal with it.

Did US poke Ukraine to provoke Russia?

Russia kept saying, it doesn’t plan to invade Ukraine, but West hyped that war is going to happen. Ukraine wants to be NATO ally, they know it, and they also said go ahead, we are with you knowing Russia won’t tolerate this but still they didn’t stop. Ukraine thought it would happen too… but as soon as it was attacked, neither NATO protected it and it should just forget about being one of its ally, as Putin is making sure it won’t. The war for now will continue, that’s all.

Sanctions were the first virtual shot and then it all began

When talks were the solution, then why did Europe, US took the first shot and hit Moscow with sanctions. They lit it, and Russia unleashed it's firepower and now Ukraine is burning.

West, Europe abandoned Ukraine or avoided World War 3

Besides the rhetoric, providing tit-bit weapons, US and Europe abandoned Ukraine, left its people to die in war with Russia. Because they know and it’s obvious, if NATO goes to battlefield directly, then World War is inevitable, which they don’t want and can’t afford too.

But US seems to benefit

Russia is not USSR anymore but it’s still so strong that even US alone can’t fight a hot war. The world has been watching the cold war for decades and witnessing how the two countries are obsessed with competition with each other involving who gets more rich and powerful… meanwhile China is just going forward, smartly.

But US is benefiting from this war as all the sanctions are hitting Moscow, which is having an impact on Russia’s economy, though Putin is prepared for it.

Ukraine is the ultimate sufferer

While NATO says it is committed to help Ukraine, the fact is the east European has now turned into a rubble nation as Russia continues to pound. Scenic Ukrainian cities are being reduced to colonies of debris, people-families destroyed, nation stares at indefinite future just for wanting to become a NATO ally… come on Zelenskyy, you know Putin… you could have acted wiser!

