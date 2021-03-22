How Kejriwal is confusing people with no political ideology

Image Source : ANI Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal once said, "I am a man in a hurry. We have to work both from the office and roadside. I am impatient." And we all witnessed how quickly the restless 'anti-corruption man' wished to become the Prime Minister of India after his first brush with power in 2013 ousting the Sheila Dikshit rule in Delhi.

But the debacle of the 2014 general elections made him retreat to Delhi and he endeavoured to build a 'Gujarat-like model' in the national capital before projecting himself as the future Prime Ministerial candidate in the style of Narendra Modi.

When Kejriwal forayed into politics he promised to offer the 'third alternative' to the people, but over the years he has come up with nothing but complete confusion.

At the outset, he portrayed himself as a sworn-secular, but before the 2016 Punjab elections, he was seen offering prayers in a skull cap or posing in front of the Golden Temple for the AAP’s manifesto.

Then, just before the Delhi elections in 2020, he changed his avatar and turned into a devotee of Bajranbali. To prove his devotion, he recited Hanuman Chalisa during a rally to woo Hindu voters, while seven years earlier, before the 2013 assembly polls, Kejriwal campaigned in white caps to reach out to Muslim voters.

Now, with the Delhi municipal elections in the offing, Kejriwal declares himself a bhakt of both Hanuman and Ram. Addressing the Delhi assembly recently, the Chief Minister makes assurances that his government will follow the Ram Rajya principles and goes on to announce a free-pilgrimage to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya for senior citizens.

The background of the new bhakti pitch was not lost on the people, with the AAP and the BJP sparring over the demoliton of the Hanuman Mandir in the Chandni Chowk area. The temple was demolished after the Court order but both the parties have been blaming each other for it.

From Hindutva to Patriotism: Everything on a platter

Arvind Kejriwal doesn't want to leave anything to fate. He would rather fight tooth and nail to appropriate the Hindutva agenda of the BJP.

That's not all. He is the new nationalist on the block. In the past, he might have been called 'anti-national' for seeking evidence of the surgical strike on Pakistan. But now Kejriwal is determined to give the BJP a run for their money with his 'soft nationalism'.

Delhi's 'Deshbhakti Budget' is the latest testimony to it, as the AAP government has announced to set aside Rs 45 crore to hoist 500 national flags across the national capital to mark the 75th year of Independence.

From secularism to patriotism, so far Arvind Kejriwal has been toing and froing between the left and the right ideology. It seems he doesn't want to get trapped into any ideology.

Kejriwal wants to keep his political playground as broad as possible to unquestionably cherry-pick issues on a whim. So that no one raises questions why he visited Mohammad Akhlaq's family but stayed away from Shaheen Bagh and riot-hit northeast Delhi.

Essentially, the AAP chief has turned an impressionist amid this chaos created around his political line. He still is a man in a hurry trying to become everyone's man pursuing his pan-India dream. Unfortunately, that's not how it works.

