Captain Amarinder Singh not opening cards for now but makes clear he will fight battle like a soldier

Few Kilometres away from the hustle-bustle of the city is the farmhouse of the former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh. Ever since he has put in his papers as the Chief Minister of the state of Punjab, Singh is busy meeting his supports at his farmhouse. He was often criticized for operating from his farmhouse while he was the Chief Minister of the state, rather than from the official chief minister bungalow, however, his farmhouse now has become the epicenter of his political activity.

He might not be the CM of the state anymore, but still, he is a busy man. From party supporters to the bureaucrats, he has a long list of the people wanting to meet him and this includes journalists too. We too went to his farmhouse to interview him, while he finished a couple of his other interviews we waited for him in a room that was full of pictures of his days in the Army, which included pictures of his grandfather and father too.

He arrives in the room poised and composed, gives us a tour of the room, with pictures of the 2nd Sikh Regiment, which he was part of from the year 1963-1965, describes every picture to us, and then sits for an interview.

He has been candid in answering all questions, and didn't mince words in telling 'he was hurt with the way things were done. He also calls Rahul and Priyanka inexperience and alleges that their coterie of advisors are the ones behind the decision of a change of guard in the state of Punjab. He says he is Upset and hurt with the treatment meted out to him. However, he also says that he is a soldier and will fight.

Though he didn't open his cards about the future course of action; but calls the Present PCC chief of Punjab Navjyot Singh Sidhu 'dangerous' and a 'blunder' for Punjab. While the captain praises the present CM of the state, he believes that the party will come down below double-digit if Sidhu becomes the face of the Congress party in the state.

While captain Sahab is busy giving interviews, his team members are carefully listening to every word that he tells journalists, they too feel he has been humiliated, and expect him to make a decision soon.

Captain Amarinder Singh though is not opening his cards for what he will do in the future, but he is making it clear that he is not going to hang his boots soon, and will fight the battle like a soldier.