Who won Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) election in 2021? Know all details

Agartala:

The Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections for 2026 were held in a single phase on April 12 and the counting of votes will be conducted five days later on April 17. This year’s contest is expected to be a triangular fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tipra Motha Party, and the Left Front, setting the stage for another closely watched political battle in Tripura’s tribal areas.

A look back at the 2021 political wave

As attention turns to the current elections, the 2021 TTAADC results remain a key reference point. That election saw a major political shift, with the Tipra Motha Party (TMP), along with INPT, emerging as the dominant force.

Together, they secured a vote share of 46.7%, while the BJP stood at 18.72% and the IPFT managed 10.62%. The result clearly reflected a strong consolidation of tribal votes in favour of TIPRA-led groups.

Tipra Motha’s clear majority in 2021

In terms of seats, the TIPRA-led alliance won a comfortable majority by securing 18 out of 28 seats, giving it control of the council. The BJP-led alliance finished second with 9 seats, while other parties, including Congress and the Left Front, failed to make a significant mark in the final tally.

Winners list from 2021 TTAADC Ppolls

The 2021 election produced a diverse set of winners across constituencies:

Bhaba Ranjan Reang (TIPRA Motha) won from Damchara-Jampui, while Swapna Rani Das (BJP) secured Machmara. Shailendra Nath (BJP) won Dashda Kanchanpur, Bimal Kanti Chakma (BJP) from Karamchara, Hangsha Kumar Debbarma (BJP) from Chamanu, and Sanjoy Das (BJP) from Manu Chailengta.

From TIPRA’s side, Dhirendra Debbarma won Demchara Kachuchara, and independent candidate Bhumika Nanda Reang won Gandachara Ganga Nagar. In other key wins, Ananta Debbarma (TIPRA) won Asharam Bari Halahali, Animesh Debbarma (TIPRA) from Kulai Champahaor, Kamal Kaloi (TIPRA) from Maharani Teliamura, Soyel Debbarma (TIPRA) from Ramchandra Ghat, and Rabindra Debbarma (TIPRA) from Simna Tamakari.

Runiel Debbarma (TIPRA) won Bodhjung Nagar Woaki Nagar, while Jagadish Debbarma (INPT) secured Jirania. Chittaranjan Debbarma (TIPRA) won Mandwai Pulinpur, Ganesh Debbarma (TIPRA) from Pakuyerjala Janmejoy Nagar, and Pradyot Kishore Debbarma (TIPRA) from Takarjala Jampuijala.

From INPT, Uma Charan Debbarma won Amtali Golaghati, while Purna Chandra Jamatia (TIPRA) secured Killa Bagma. On the BJP side, Samrat Jamatia won Maharani Chelagang, Padma Lochan Tripura won Kanthalia Mirza Rajapur, Sanjib Reang won Birchandra Nagar Kalsi, and Kong Jong Mog won Shilachara Manu Bankul.

Other notable winners included Soudagar Kaloi (TIPRA) from Ompinagar, Rajesh Tripura (TIPRA) from Raima Velly, and Dolly Reang (TIPRA) from Natun Bazar Malbasa.