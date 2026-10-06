Tripura Village Committee Election Results 2026: Tipra Motha sweeps with 3,428 seats, BJP wins 859

Agartala:

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has emerged as the dominant force in the final results of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Village Committee elections, winning 3,428 of the 4,594 seats for which results were declared. The BJP finished second with 859 seats, while Independents won 173, CPI(M) 87, IPFT 33 and Congress 14 seats.

The final results were issued by the Tripura State Election Commission on October 6 after counting was completed across the 45 counting halls. The elections covered 587 Village Committees and 4,597 seats. Of these, 1,644 seats were declared uncontested, while 2,950 seats went to direct contest. Three seats remained vacant.

TMP wins 1,867 contested seats

The final tally also shows a strong performance by TMP in seats where candidates faced direct contests.

Out of 2,950 contested seats, TMP won 1,867, while the BJP secured 778. Independent candidates won 172 seats, CPI(M) secured 86, IPFT 33 and Congress 14.

The figures mean TMP's overall tally was not driven only by uncontested victories. The party also maintained a substantial lead in seats that went to polling.

The final party-wise distribution, including uncontested seats, stood at:

Tipra Motha Party: 3,428

BJP: 859

Independents: 173

CPI(M): 87

IPFT: 33

Congress: 14

BJP and TMP contested together

The results come against the backdrop of the political alliance between TMP and the BJP in Tripura. The two parties contested the Village Committee elections together, while the IPFT is also part of the BJP-led NDA in the state.

With TMP winning 3,428 seats and the BJP 859, the two NDA partners together account for 4,320 of the 4,594 seats for which results were declared. The final tally therefore gives the alliance a dominant position across the Village Committees.

Polling for the Village Committee elections was held on September 28 through ballot papers. More than 80 per cent of voters turned out, with the final turnout reported at around 81 per cent.

Counting saw protests and tension

The counting process was not entirely smooth. Protests, road blockades and clashes were reported at several counting centres on October 5.

In Khowai, security forces resorted to a lathi-charge after tension escalated outside a counting centre. Protests were also reported in Sepahijala and Dhalai, with allegations from opposition supporters regarding access to counting centres and counting agents.

The final results, however, were declared after counting was completed across all 44 Rural Development blocks. The State Election Commission said no counting remained pending when the final report was issued.

With the final results now declared, TMP has emerged as the biggest political force in the TTAADC Village Committee polls, while the BJP secured the second-highest tally. The results also underline the strong position of the BJP-led alliance across Tripura's tribal areas.

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