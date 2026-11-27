Agartala:

Voting for Tripura civic polls - 16 urban local bodies, including the Agartala Municipal Corporation started at 7 am on Friday amid tight security. A total of 5.56 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise and a total of 733 candidates contesting 268 seats across the 16 civic bodies. "Voting began at all polling stations across the state at 7 am amid tight security," State Election Commission (SEC) Secretary Anurag Sen said. Around 4,600 polling personnel have been engaged in the election process, while more than 10,000 security personnel, including 39 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), have been deployed to ensure free and fair polling.

On security arrangements regarding the civic polls, North Tripura Additional SP Ashish Thakur told ANI, "We have made comprehensive preparations for the day of the election. Teams from the TSR (Tripura State Rifles) and the Tripura Police will be deployed at every polling station to ensure security. Furthermore, police and civil administration officials, accompanied by security personnel, will be stationed across all areas."

"We have adopted a 'cluster-based strategy' by dividing the entire region into distinct zones. In coordination with the CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) and under the supervision of senior officers, we have structured our security deployment to ensure full coverage of every area. We have also established permanent checkpoints at various locations, and mobile teams operating from local police stations will remain active across the area," he added.

According to South Tripura SP Maurya Krishna C, "All officers—from the SP level down to constables and even SPOs—have been instructed to ensure that the elections are conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner. There must be no intimidation of any voter. Furthermore, if any individual or group attempts to disrupt the process—regardless of their political affiliation—strict action will be taken." "This directive has been issued to everyone. Our primary objective is to ensure that the Urban Local Body elections in the South Tripura district proceed as peacefully as possible. We have made all the necessary arrangements and preparations," he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, BJP has already won 77 civic body seats unopposed, which include all 65 seats in five municipal bodies - Kamalpur (Dhalai district), Santir Bazar (South Tripura district), Ranir Bazar, Jirania and Mohanpur (West Tripura district). It won 12 more seats in three municipal bodies - Ambassa (Dhalai district), Teliamura (Khowai district) and Bishalgarh (Sepahijala district). The saffron party has fielded 342 candidates, the highest among other parties, followed by CPI(M) - 218, Congress - 201 and the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) - 10.

-With PTI and ANI Inputs.

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