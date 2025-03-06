Civil Aviation Minister to approach MHA for opening customs check-post at Tripura’s Agartala airport Before an airport can be declared an international airport, the Union Home Ministry must approve the establishment of a customs check-post for immigration services.

To facilitate the opening of a customs check-post at Tripura’s Agartala airport, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has assured to approach the way for its designation as an international airport, a senior state minister said on Thursday. Before an airport can be declared an international airport, the Union Home Ministry must approve the establishment of a customs check-post for immigration services.

"We recently met Naidu in his office in New Delhi and sought his intervention in setting up an immigration facility at Agartala airport," Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said at a press conference.

Chowdhury said Naidu is likely to visit the abandoned Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district to assess its condition and make a final decision regarding its revival.

"We requested the revival of the abandoned Kailashahar airport by carrying out necessary renovation. Naidu assured us he will visit the site after the Budget session of Lok Sabha for a final decision on reusing it for small planes," Chowdhury added.

Appeal to set up regional office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI)

During his visit to New Delhi, Chowdhury also met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, and urged him to set up a regional office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Agartala.

"The Union Minister assured us that he would look into the matter seriously to set up an FCI regional office in Agartala. Additionally, the Centre has agreed to clear pending reimbursement bills amounting to Rs 53.17 crore to the state," Chowdhury added.

Request for introduction of Vande Bharat Express up to Agartala

The Transport Minister also held discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on various development projects for Tripura. "We requested the introduction of Vande Bharat Express up to Agartala to enhance railway connectivity. Currently, 14 express trains operate to and from Agartala. We also sought his intervention in converting the single railway track between Dharmanagar and Sabroom into a double line for faster train services. The Union Minister assured us that he would look into these demands," he said.

(With PTI inputs)