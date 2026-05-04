BJP's Jahar Chakraborti wins Dharmanagar in Tripura bypoll by defeating Amitabha Datta by 18,290 votes

Agartala:

BJP candidate Jahar Chakraborti on Monday won the Dharmanagar constituency in Tripura bypoll by defeating Communist Party of India (Marxist) candidate Amitabha Datta by 18,290 votes. Chakraborti secured 24,291 votes while his nearest rival, CPI(M)'s Amitabha Datta, polled 6,001 votes. The Congress' Chayan Bahttacharya got 5,936 votes.

Bypoll was necessitated by death of Biswa Bandhu Sen

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Tripura Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen in December 2025. The voter turnout in the bypoll was 79.84 per cent. With the victory, the BJP's tally in the 60-member Assembly stands at 33, while its allies -- the Tipra Motha Party (TMP) has 13 MLAs, and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura has one lawmaker.

Chief Minister Manik Saha expressed heartfelt gratitude to the people of Dharmanagar for favouring the BJP with an overwhelming mandate. "I sincerely express my heartfelt gratitude to the people of Dharmanagar for electing Bharatiya Janata Party candidate, Jahar Chakraborty, with an overwhelming majority in the Dharmanagar by-election," he wrote on Facebook.

Saha added, "Your immense support and trust have made us even more responsible. We are committed to working tirelessly towards the overall development, peace, and progress of Dharmanagar. Let us move forward together and take this journey of development even further with everyone's support."

Chakraborti polled 18,754 votes

After the third round of counting, Chakraborti polled 18,754 votes while his nearest rival, Bhattacharya of the Congress got 4,766 votes, according to the Election Commission website. The CPI(M)'s Amitabha Dutta was in the third position with 4,371 votes. The Dharmanagar bypoll recorded 79.84 per cent voter turnout in the April 9 polling.