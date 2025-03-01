Bangladeshi smuggler killed by BSF in Tripura, one guard injured As per the BSF, one of its guards was also injured in the attack by the smugglers, he is under treatment at Bishalgarh hospital.

Border Security Guard (BSF) shot dead one Bangladesh-based smuggler in Tripura’s Sepahijala district. A group of smugglers from both sides of the international boundary attacked the border guards, and in retaliatory fire, one of the smugglers got severely injured. He was taken to a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. One of the BSF jawans also got injured in the firing.

20-25 miscreants enter Indian territory

As per the officials, a group of 20 to 25 Bangladeshi miscreants entered the Indian territory at Putia under Kalamchoura police station and met several Indian associates late on Friday evening. As the BSF challenged them, the smugglers attacked the border guards injuring one of them.

“When smugglers attacked the BSF personnel again and tried to snatch their weapons, a jawan opened one round of fire from a pump action gun for self-defence. One smuggler was injured and taken to Bishalgarh hospital,” BSF said in a statement. Notably, the BSF guards the 4,096-km-long India-Bangladesh border, out of which 856 km runs along Tripura.

BSF nabbed 15 Bangladeshis from Tripura border

On Friday, BSF held 15 Bangladeshis, including seven children, along with three Indian touts in two separate operations in Tripura. Acting on a tip-off, the BSF laid a trap in the border areas and managed to nab the Bangladeshis hailing from Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Netrakona and Barisal districts of the neighbouring country.

In an operation, three men, three women and seven children, all from Bangladesh, were arrested on Thursday from the international border at Kailashahar in Unakoti district, the officials said. BSF personnel also nabbed three Indian touts for facilitating the Bangladeshis to enter Indian territory, they said.

100 kg cannabis recovered in Tripura

In a joint raid conducted by the Customs department and the BSF in Tripura South district, three smugglers have been arrested and 100 kg cannabis recovered from their possession. The incident happened on Friday night at the Lilagarh Tea Garden in the Sabroom subdivision of the district, the official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the BSF and Customs Department was formed. The team intercepted two vehicles in the Chhotakhil area and recovered 100 kg of cannabis after searching those, the Superintendent of Customs Department, Elbin Singh, said.

(PTI inputs)