Assam Rifles seizes gold worth Rs 1 crore, 2,289 kg marijuana in anti-smuggling operations in Tripura The gold and drugs were seized in two different operations conducted by Assam Rifles in collaboration with the Customs Department. Four accused have been arrested in these two operations.

In an unprecedented anti-smuggling drive, Assam Rifles and the Customs Department have struck a decisive blow to smugglers in a well-coordinated mission in Badarghat, West Tripura, leading to an unexpected but critical interception of 1.15 kg of gold.

The recovered gold, consisting of 14 bars and unfinished 24-carat ornaments, is valued at Rs 1.02 crore. Intelligence reports suggest the consignment, which originated from Dubai and transited through Bangladesh, was meant to be processed in Tripura before being transported to New Delhi. Two individuals linked to the illicit operation were apprehended and are currently under investigation.

Drugs worth Rs 10.29 crore seized

In a separate breakthrough, the joint forces conducted a meticulously planned operation, seizing a staggering 2,286.9 kg of marijuana in Bejoynagar, West Tripura, With an estimated international market value of Rs 10.29 crore. This marks one of the most significant drug busts in the region’s history.

Based on actionable intelligence, security forces swiftly moved in to intercept the consignment, preventing a massive quantity of illegal substances from reaching the market. Two individuals were taken into custody during the operation, and the seized narcotics were handed over to the appropriate authorities for legal proceedings.

These operations form part of an aggressive and sustained effort by Assam Rifles to curb smuggling and drug trafficking, aligning with the state’s Nasha Mukt Tripura mission. Since January 2025, Assam Rifles has conducted 20 successful operations, leading to the recovery of contraband worth a staggering ₹65.56 crore.