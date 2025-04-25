Massive landslides hit Sikkim: Around 1,000 tourists stranded, travel permits suspended amid heavy rains Sikkim landslides: The police said that massive landslides have occurred at Munshithang on the Lachen–Chungthang road and at Lema/Bob on the same road. In view of this, the authorities have cancelled all permits given to tourists for visiting the region on April 25.

Gangtok:

A massive landslide has struck the Munshithang area on the Lachen-Chungthang road and also at Lema/Bob on the same route in North Sikkim, following relentless heavy rainfall in the region. The continuous downpour has rendered these key roads impassable, especially during nighttime. While the route leading to Chungthang remains open, authorities have warned against travelling due to the heightened risk caused by slippery and unstable terrain. In view of the hazardous conditions, authorities have put a temporary halt on the issuance of fresh permits for North Sikkim. Furthermore, all advanced permits that had been issued earlier now stand cancelled with immediate effect, they said.

Around 1,000 tourists stranded in North Sikkim

Police officials have also confirmed that approximately 1,000 tourists have been left stranded in the affected areas as a result of the landslides. Around 200 tourist vehicles were stranded at Chungthang and the occupants are staying in a Gurudwara there, they said. Chungthang is nearly 100 km from the state capital Gangtok. The authorities have instructed all tour operators not to send tourists to North Sikkim on Friday and until further notice, officials said.

Permits for travel suspended

Speaking to the media, Sonam Dechu Bhutia, Superintendent of Police, Mangan district, North Sikkim, announced the cancellation of permits due to the challenging weather conditions and roadblocks caused by the landslide. "A massive landslide has occurred at Munshithang on the Lachen Chungthang road and Lema/Bob on the Lachung Chungthang road. Further, it has been raining continuously in North Sikkim. The road to Chungthang is open, but due to heavy rain, it cannot be accessed at night. Hence, permits for North Sikkim will not be issued tomorrow, and all the advanced permits issued are deemed cancelled," said Bhutia.

Several key routes affected

It is to be noted here that the landslides have affected key routes connecting tourist destinations like Lachen, Lachung, and Yumthang in North Sikkim, areas popular among visitors during the spring and summer seasons. Rescue efforts and coordination are underway, but the situation remains tense as rain continues to lash the region. Local authorities have urged visitors and residents to stay alert and avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.

