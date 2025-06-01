Seven NCP MLAs join NDPP in Nagaland: Ajit Pawar's delegation to review party poaching allegations Seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland have merged with the ruling NDPP, strengthening the coalition’s majority amid allegations of poaching that Ajit Pawar’s faction plans to investigate.

Kohima:

A delegation of NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) leaders is scheduled to reach Kohima by this evening to discuss the recent political developments and prepare a detailed report for Ajit Pawar. The move follows a significant political shift in Nagaland where all seven NCP MLAs have joined the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), boosting the ruling coalition’s majority in the state assembly.

NCP leaders to submit Report on NDPP's alleged poaching

The NCP delegation will meet with the party’s Nagaland unit leaders to gather facts and prepare a comprehensive report, which will be submitted to Ajit Pawar. The NCP has accused NDPP of violating alliance principles by poaching their MLAs. This issue is expected to be raised by Ajit Pawar at the next NDA meeting.

Political Shift: Seven NCP MLAs join NDPP

In a major political development, all seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland formally merged with the ruling NDPP on Saturday. This shift has given the NDPP-led coalition a clear majority in the 60-member Nagaland Legislative Assembly. The NDPP’s strength increased from 25 to 32 members after this merger, securing a stable government under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s leadership.

NCP remains third largest party after assembly elections

Despite the split in the undivided NCP, Nagaland’s unit had backed Ajit Pawar’s faction. In the 2023 assembly elections, the NCP emerged as the third-largest party in Nagaland, winning seven seats. The recent merger of these seven MLAs with the NDPP has further reshaped the political landscape in the state.

Formal approval of merger by assembly speaker

Nagaland Assembly Speaker Sharingain Longkumer issued an order confirming the merger of all seven NCP MLAs into the NDPP. The MLAs submitted formal letters of merger, fulfilling the constitutional requirements under the Tenth Schedule. The Speaker approved the merger under the anti-defection laws and directed the assembly secretariat to update the members' party affiliations accordingly.

Strengthened majority for NDPP in Nagaland assembly

Minister G Kenye, during a press conference, confirmed the acceptance of the merger by the Assembly Speaker and said, “With this merger, the NDPP’s strength in the 14th Nagaland Assembly has risen from 25 to 32 members.” He added that the development would strengthen the government’s functioning and stability.

Current seat distribution in Nagaland assembly

With the merger complete, the composition of the Nagaland Assembly stands as follows: NDPP – 32 seats, BJP – 12, NPP – 5, LJP (Ram Vilas) – 2, Naga People’s Front – 2, RPI (Athawale) – 2, JD(U) – 1, and four independents. When asked about the impact of this merger on the coalition’s seat-sharing arrangement, Minister Kenye said there is no fixed formula at present.

This political realignment marks a significant development in Nagaland’s governance, consolidating Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s position and ensuring smoother administration for the ruling alliance.