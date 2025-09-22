National Socialist Council of Nagaland-Khaplang declared 'unlawful association' by Centre for 5 years In its order, the government said NSCN-K said the NSCN-K aims to create a "sovereign Nagaland" that includes areas of India and Myanmar. The group is also involved in kidnapping of government officials and civilians, it said.

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday declared the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) and all its factions, wings and front organisations an 'unlawful association' with immediate effect from September 28 for five years. In its order, the government said NSCN-K has been involved in activities that are "prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity" of the country.

The government said the NSCN-K - which has aligned itself with other unlawful associations like the ULFA(I), People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and People's Liberation Army of Manipur (PLA Manipur) - aims to create a "sovereign Nagaland" that includes areas of India and Myanmar. The NCN-K is also involved in the kidnapping of government officials, civilians and businessmen, it said.

Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal recommend declaration of NSCN-K as 'unlawful association'

The NSCN-K, the government said, possesses illegal arms and ammunition that it has obtained "from anti-India forces". "The State Governments of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh have also recommended for declaration of NSCN (K) as an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967," the home ministry said in its order.

The MHA said it believes that the activities of NSCN-K "are detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity" of India, noting that if they are not curbed, the group may "rearm itself and expand its cadre" that may lead to the killing of civilians and security personnel.

"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 3 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (37 of 1967), (hereinafter referred to as the said Act), the central government hereby declares the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) [NSCN (K)] along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association," the MHA order stated.

About NSCN-K

For decades, the NSCN-K has remained a banned organisation. Its leader, Shangwang Shangyung Khaplang, a national of Myanmar, died on June 9, 2017. Currently, two of Khaplang's deputies are leading the NSCN-K. Earlier, NSCN-K's rival faction, the NSCN-IM, had signed a peace accord with the central government.