Assam Rifles jawan killed, four others injured in suspected IED blast in Nagaland

Kohima:

A personnel of the Assam Rifles was killed in a suspected IED (improvised explosive device) blast in the Chümoukedima district of Nagaland, said officials on Monday.

The incident happened near Sukhovi when a vehicle of the Assam Rifles was targeted in the suspected IED explosion, killing a personnel who was posted at the Assam Rifles Training Centre.

The incident also left four other wounded and they are being provided medical assistance. Their condition is not known as of now, though.

"A suspected IED blast is reported near Sukhovi on Assam Rifles vehicles. One security personnel has lost his life and four injured. Operation in progress. Further details awaited," Kohima Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) said in a brief statement.

The explosion triggered panic in the area after which locals and officials rushed to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. Several videos have also gone viral on social media that showed the intensity of the blast, as the locals were seen providing assistance to the injured Assam Rifles personnel.

However, India TV Digital cannot independently verify the veracity of the videos.

Second attack on Assam Rifles in Northeast

This is the second attack on Assam Rifles personnel in Northeast in about a week. On July 6, two Assam Rifles personnel lost their lives, while several others were injured after they were ambushed by suspected militants in Manipur's Ukhrul district.

The ambush took place around 1.30 pm in the Nungshang Khong area when the convoy was passing through the area. Later, the entire area was cordoned off and the security was heightened. A forensic team from the capital city of Imphal also reached the spot to collect evidence.

After the attack, the state government promised strict action and said the guilty will be brought to justice.

"The two deceased include a warrant officer and a driver. They died on the spot. The incident occurred in Nungshang Khong area, located some 17 km from the district headquarters, under the Ukhrul Police Station limits, when the convoy was returning to the 40th Assam Rifles battalion headquarters at Sangshak," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

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