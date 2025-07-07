Nagaland floods: Three dead, flights cancelled, NH-29 blocked as heavy rains ravage state Flight operations at Dimapur Airport were suspended on Sunday as heavy rain inundated the runway and parking bays. Flights by IndiGo and Air India Express were cancelled, and passengers were advised to check with airlines for further updates.

Kohima:

Three people, including a woman, lost their lives due to electrocution in Dimapur after floodwaters entered residential areas. The incidents occurred over the weekend in Burma Camp and Kuda Village, where residents were seen wading through chest-deep water.

Flight operations at Dimapur Airport were suspended on Sunday as heavy rain inundated the runway and parking bays. Flights by IndiGo and Air India Express were cancelled, and passengers were advised to check with airlines for further updates.

National Highway 29 severely affected

Landslides triggered by incessant rains disrupted movement on National Highway 29, a vital route linking Dimapur to Kohima. Portions of the four-lane highway were blocked, creating dangerous conditions for motorists.

"No fresh rainfall since last night has allowed water levels to gradually recede. However, officials remain on alert as more rain is expected in the coming days," Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Dr Tinojongshi Chang said.

Widespread damage across key districts

Dimapur, Kohima, and Niuland are among the worst-hit districts. Floodwaters submerged bridges and homes, destroyed paddy fields and fisheries, and disrupted livelihoods. In Niuland district, as many as 70 villages have been affected by the deluge.

Authorities reported that in Dimapur’s Half-Nagarjan locality, floodwaters rose up to three feet, prompting residents to use boats or swim. A total of 52 people have been rescued so far as part of evacuation efforts.

Relief efforts and weather outlook

Dimapur Deputy Commissioner Dr. Tinojongshi Chang said no rainfall was reported since last night, leading to a gradual decrease in water levels. However, with heavy rainfall forecasted for the coming days, the local administration and District Disaster Management Authority are set to hold a coordination meeting to review the situation.

State authorities remain on high alert, urging citizens to avoid low-lying, flood-prone areas and remain cautious as monsoon rains continue across Nagaland.

(With inputs from PTI)