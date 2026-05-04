BJP's Daochier I Imchen wins Koridang in Nagaland bypoll by defeating Toshikaba by 3,123 votes

Kohima:

BJP candidate Daochier I Imchen on Monday won the Koridang constituency in Nagaland bypoll by defeating independent candidate Toshikaba by 3,123 votes.He secured 7,317 votes, defeating Independent candidate Toshikaba, who polled 4,194 votes. Another Independent candidate, Imtiwapang, finished third with 3,633 votes, while NPP nominee I Abenjang polled 3,219 votes.

T Chalukumba Ao secures just 144 votes

Congress candidate T Chalukumba Ao secured just 144 votes, while NOTA polled 48 votes. With this victory, Imchen enters the 14th Nagaland assembly as the youngest legislator at 35. He maintained a consistent lead across several polling stations, particularly in the Mangmetong and Longkhum areas, securing a decisive victory.

The by-election was necessitated following the demise of his father, Imkong L Imchen, a five-time former MLA. Imchen's victory is being seen as a continuation of his family's political hold over Koridang.

All arrangements were made for the counting of votes for the Koridang Assembly Constituency byelection in Nagaland's Mokokchung district.

Six candidates were in the fray for the seat

Six candidates were in the fray for the seat, including BJP nominee Daochier I Imchen, who is also the consensus candidate of Peoples' Democratic Alliance (PDA) government led by Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), Congress candidate T Chalukumba Ao, NPP's I Abenjang, and Independents Imchatoba Imchen, Imtiwapang, and Toshikaba.

Returning Officer of Koridang Assembly constituency, Nockpai Konyak, told PTI that the counting centre has been fully prepared with a structured stage setup, including designated tables for counting personnel, observers, and agents of contesting candidates to ensure a smooth and transparent process.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the election-related violence reported on April 5 and 6, which claimed one life and led to damage of vehicles.

Multi-layer security deployment, CCTV surveillance, and strict access control will be enforced at the counting venue. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), currently stored in strong rooms under round-the-clock security, will be opened in the presence of candidates or their authorised agents on the counting day, following Election Commission guidelines. Officials stated that counting personnel have been adequately trained and all necessary protocols are in place to ensure accuracy and transparency.

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