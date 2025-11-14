R Lalthangliana wins Dampa Mizoram Bypoll 2025, beats ruling ZPM candidate Vanlalsailova The Assembly went to the Bypolls on November 11 after the death of sitting MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. More than 82% of the electorate - approximately 20,790 registered voters - cast their ballots, marking it as a high‑turnout poll.

Aizawl:

The Mizo National Front candidate R Lalthangliana won the Dampa Bypolls in Mizoram as the state's main opposition party retained the constituency on Friday, November 14.

Lalthangliana defeated his nearest rival, Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), by a margin of 562 votes. Lalthangliana secured 6,981 votes after the end of five rounds of counting, which is 40.23 per cent of the total vote share. Vanlalsailova remained second with 6419 votes to his name and a vote share of 36.61 per cent.

John Rotluangalian of the Indian National Congress was third, securing 2,394 votes, while BJP candidate Lalhmingthanga clinched fourth place, securing 1,541 votes. K Zahmingthanga of the People's Conference Party ranked fifth with 50 votes, while None of the Above tallied 45 votes.

The Assembly went to the Bypolls on November 11 after the death of sitting MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. Several candidates are in fray, featuring Vanlalsailova of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, John Rotluangliana of Indian National Congress (INC), and R Lalthangliana of Mizo National Front (MNF) submitted their papers on Saturday.

Dampa seat in Mizoram registered an impressive 82.34 % turnout. The constituency has 20,790 registered voters. Mizo, Chakma, and Bru communities are the main communities. More than 82% of the electorate - approximately 20,790 registered voters - cast their ballots, marking it as a high‑turnout poll. The outcome is widely viewed as a litmus test for ZPM’s strength ahead of municipal and district polls, and for MNF’s ability to retain its status in the 40‑member assembly.

Meanwhile, the BJP won Nagrota in Jammu and Kashmir, with its candidate Devyani Rana defeating Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) candidate Harsh Dev Singh. Rana thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda, among other party leaders, for their faith in her. "My victory goes to all those voters who cast their votes in my favour and to the leadership for the confidence they have shown in me," she told reporters.