Mizoram Police seizes huge cache of arms and ammunition, Myanmar militant among five arrested

Myanmar militant arrested: Mizoram Police has arrested five people, including a leader of Chin National Front (CNF), an insurgent group based in Myanmar, near the India-Bangladesh border in west Mizoram's Mamit district. The police have also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from their possession.

According to the police, this operation was one of the largest arms recoveries in Mizoram, delivering a stern warning to illegal operators in the region.

What weapons were found?

During the operation, six AK-47 rifles, 10,050 cartridges and 13 magazines were recovered from the five by the state police in partnership with an intelligence agency on the outskirts of Saithah village within West Phaileng police station limits, it said.

What preliminary investigation reveals?

According to the police, the preliminary investigation reveals that the confiscated arms and ammunition were intended for trade between the Chin National Front (CNF) from Myanmar and the United People's Democratic Front (UPDF-P), an insurgent group active in Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) of Bangladesh, the police statement said.

The arrest of the CNF leader is a significant achievement in counter-insurgency operations in Mizoram, it said. A case has been registered at West Phaileng Police Station in Mamit district and further investigation to dismantle the arms smuggling network is underway, the statement added.

