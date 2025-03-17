Mizoram sheltering 41,000 from Myanmar, Bangladesh: CM Lalduhoma seeks help from Centre Mizoram is sheltering 41,000 displaced people from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur, with Chief Minister Lalduhoma urging the Centre for urgent support to address the growing humanitarian crisis.

Mizoram is currently sheltering approximately 41,000 displaced individuals from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur, as the state grapples with a significant humanitarian challenge. Chief Minister Lalduhoma, addressing the ongoing crisis, stated that the state government is struggling to meet the basic needs of these displaced persons due to limited resources. He called on the Centre for continued support to alleviate the mounting burden on the state.

"We are sheltering around 41,000 displaced people, including refugees from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur. We are responsible for providing food, shelter, and education for their children, but our resources are stretched thin. The situation is becoming increasingly difficult, and we urgently need continuous support from the Centre. Given Mizoram's long international border, we also need more immigration checkpoints," Lalduhoma remarked.

Reports indicate that over 33,700 refugees from Myanmar are currently residing in Mizoram, fleeing from the ongoing violence and instability in their home country. These refugees include 10,119 men and 10,782 women, many of whom are facing economic hardship and uncertain futures. Among them are 12,811 children, with the Champhai district hosting the largest group, including 5,232 minors. Despite the challenging circumstances, some families have been able to enroll their children in private schools, while others rely on government institutions. Makeshift schools have been set up in several refugee camps to ensure children have access to education.

In addition to the influx of Myanmar refugees, around 12,000 individuals from Manipur have sought refuge in Mizoram since the outbreak of violence in May 2023. The state has continued to offer shelter and support to those affected, even as it grapples with limited resources.

During a recent budget session, Chief Minister Lalduhoma also reported that over 2,000 foreigners entered Mizoram between June and December 2024. However, despite the influx, the state saw very few foreign tourists, which the Chief Minister speculated might indicate that Mizoram is being used as a transit route for foreigners traveling to Myanmar.

In response to the ongoing crisis, the Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA) has submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the Centre to provide humanitarian aid and allocate more funds for the displaced people from Myanmar, Bangladesh, and Manipur.

Mizoram's leadership continues to navigate the complex humanitarian situation, calling for immediate and sustained support from the central government to assist the displaced populations and ensure their basic needs are met.