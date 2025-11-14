Live Dampa Bypoll Results 2025 Live: Counting of votes begins in Mizoram's seat Dampa Bypoll Results 2025 Live: The counting of votes for Mizoram's Dampa Bypoll seat will begin at 8 AM on November 14. Several candidates are vying for the seat, with key candidates being the BJP's John Rotluangliana and the ZPM's Vanlalsailova.

Aizawl:

Dampa Bypoll Results 2025 Live: The counting of votes in Mizoram's Dampa Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM IST on November 14. The Assembly went to the Bypolls on November 11 after the death of sitting MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. Several candidates are in fray, featuring Vanlalsailova of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, John Rotluangliana of Indian National Congress (INC), R Lalthangliana of Mizo National Front (MNF) submitted their papers on Saturday.

More than 82% of the electorate - approximately 20,790 registered voters - cast their ballots, marking it as a high‑turnout poll. The outcome is widely viewed as a litmus test for ZPM’s strength ahead of municipal and district polls, and for MNF’s ability to retain its status in the 40‑member assembly.