Dampa Bypoll Results 2025 Live: The counting of votes for Mizoram's Dampa Bypoll seat will begin at 8 AM on November 14. Several candidates are vying for the seat, with key candidates being the BJP's John Rotluangliana and the ZPM's Vanlalsailova.

Dampa Bypoll Results 2025 Live: The counting of votes in Mizoram's Dampa Assembly constituency will begin at 8 AM IST on November 14. The Assembly went to the Bypolls on November 11 after the death of sitting MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo in July. Several candidates are in fray, featuring Vanlalsailova of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, John Rotluangliana of Indian National Congress (INC), R Lalthangliana of Mizo National Front (MNF) submitted their papers on Saturday.

More than 82% of the electorate - approximately 20,790 registered voters - cast their ballots, marking it as a high‑turnout poll. The outcome is widely viewed as a litmus test for ZPM’s strength ahead of municipal and district polls, and for MNF’s ability to retain its status in the 40‑member assembly.

 

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Single counting hall

    There is a single counting hall with nine tables (one dedicated to postal ballots); each table is overseen by a supervisor supported by two assistants. The by-poll was necessitated by the death of incumbent Lalrintluanga Sailo of the Mizo National Front in July. Polling in the constituency was held on Tuesday, with 83.07 % of the 20,888 eligible voters exercising their franchise. 

  • 8:23 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Ballots being counted first, followed by the EVC votes

    According to District Election Officer Lalnunfela Chawngthu, postal ballots will be counted first, and then votes cast in EVMs will follow—with five rounds of counting in total. There is a single counting hall with nine tables (one dedicated to postal ballots); each table is overseen by a supervisor supported by two assistants.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Counting in tight security

    The counting of votes polled in the by-election to the Dampa assembly seat in Mizoram's Mamit district began on Friday morning, amid tight security arrangements, an official said.

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Voting begins

    The voting has begun now as it is past 8 AM. The postal ballots will be counted first, followed by the early trends. More than 82% of the electorate - approximately 20,790 registered voters - cast their ballots, marking it as a high‑turnout poll.

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Dampa Bypolls key for several parties

    If the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) emerges victorious in the by-poll, it would serve as a much-needed boost to its morale amid growing criticism from opposition parties and observers alike.

    For the Mizo National Front (MNF), the stakes are especially high: a defeat would further diminish its strength in the 40-member Assembly and seriously undercut its claim to the post of Leader of the Opposition, which legally necessitates at least ten MLA seats. The MNF currently holds only nine, following the passing of its legislator.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Huge voter turnout in Dampa

    More than 82% of the electorate - approximately 20,790 registered voters - cast their ballots, marking it as a high‑turnout poll. The Bypolls were necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

  • 7:38 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Mizoram Bypolls crucial for LADC AMC polls

    The outcome of the Bypolls will be crucial, keeping in mind the upcoming LADC elections on December 3. Additionally, the result is viewed as a bellwether for the looming AMC polls, likely to be held early next year.

  • 7:31 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Five Candidates in fray

    K Zahmingthanga of People’s Conference (PC) party, Vanlalsailova of Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), Lalhmingthanga Sailo of BJP, John Rotluangliana of Indian National Congress (INC), R Lalthangliana of Mizo National Front (MNF) submitted their papers on Saturday.

  • 7:25 AM (IST)Nov 14, 2025
    Posted by Varun Malik

    Dampa Bypoll results out today

    The Dampa Bypoll results are set to be out today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM. More than 82% of the electorate - approximately 20,790 registered voters - cast their ballots, marking it as a high‑turnout poll. The Assembly went to the Bypolls on November 11 after the death of sitting MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo in July.

