Meghalaya: NPP’s Mehtab Chandee wins Gambegre assembly seat in resounding victory

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma and his wife, NPP candidate Mehtab Chandee, celebrate her decisive victory in the Gambegre Assembly by-election.

In a decisive victory for the National People’s Party (NPP), Mehtab Chandee, the wife of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, has won the Gambegre Assembly by-election with 12,678 votes. This marks an important milestone for the NPP, as it secures the seat previously held by Congress and solidifies the party’s growing influence in the state.

Chandee, a medical professional making her electoral debut, defeated several prominent candidates in a fiercely contested race. The closest contenders included Bernard Marak from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress’s Jingjang M. Marak, and Sadhiarani M. Sangma of the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC). Despite strong competition, Chandee managed to clinch the victory, signaling a shift in the political landscape of the region.

For TMC’s Sadhiarani M. Sangma, wife of three-time former Rangsakona MLA Zenith Sangma, this loss marks her third consecutive defeat in Gambegre. She secured 8,084 votes, falling short by 4,594 votes to the NPP candidate. Sangma had contested the seat in both the 2018 and 2023 elections but was unable to secure a win. Similarly, Congress’s Jingjang M. Marak, who finished third, garnered 7,695 votes, losing by 4,983 votes to Chandee.

BJP's candidate Bernard Marak, who had previously held a significant position as the state’s Vice President, could only secure 710 votes, finishing far behind in the race.

Chandee’s victory is particularly significant as it marks a key setback for Congress, which had won the seat twice in 2018 and 2023. The win also serves as a major political boost for NPP, consolidating its presence in the region and strengthening the leadership of Conrad K. Sangma, whose party continues to gain momentum in Meghalaya's political scene.

The by-election was held on November 13, 2024, after the sitting MLA, Saleng Sangma, vacated the seat following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Tura constituency. With this victory, Mehtab Chandee’s win not only represents personal triumph but also highlights the increasing political dominance of the NPP in the state.

As the NPP celebrates this win, the results are likely to have broader implications for the upcoming state elections and will contribute to shaping the political dynamics in Meghalaya as the 2024 elections draw closer.