Honeymoon murder mystery solved: Meghalaya Police suspects Sonam Raghuvanshi as mastermind Meghalaya Police have cracked the honeymoon murder case of Raja Raghuvanshi, revealing his wife Sonam as the mastermind behind the premeditated plot.

Shillong:

In a breakthrough, the Meghalaya Police have successfully cracked the mysterious death of Indore resident Raja Raghuvanshi, revealing a premeditated murder plot allegedly masterminded by his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, addressing a press conference on Monday, praised the sustained efforts and coordination of law enforcement across multiple states. “This case was solved due to the tireless work of our special investigation team, aided by SDRF, NDRF, local intelligence, and police departments across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Sonam named the mastermind

According to Meghalaya Police, Sonam orchestrated the entire crime. Sources say she persuaded Raja to travel to Assam and Meghalaya for their honeymoon, despite strong opposition from his family. His mother revealed that Sonam even convinced Raja to wear a gold chain he had entrusted to her, just before leaving for Kamakhya.

Investigations uncovered that Sonam had a long-standing affair with Raj Kushwaha, a manager in her brother’s plywood business. Police believe that Raj, operating from Indore, coordinated with Sonam and three other accused—Anand Kurmi, Akash Rajput, and Vishal alias Vicky Thakur—throughout the plot.

CDR and location data key to the case

Meghalaya Police tracked phone records and tower locations from May 24 to June 2 in the Mawkhlieh, Nongriat, and Sohryngkham regions. They identified five mobile numbers, including those of Raja, Sonam, and the three co-accused.

Sonam was not only in constant contact with Raj Kushwaha but was also sharing her live location with the other conspirators.

Arrests across states

On June 8, based on intelligence shared by Meghalaya Police, the Indore Crime Branch detained Raj, Akash, and Vicky. Their interrogation led to the arrest of the fourth accused, Anand Kurmi, from Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh.

Police sources revealed that the murder weapon was purchased in Guwahati. After the killing, when Raj informed Sonam that “something had gone wrong,” she allegedly activated a “Plan B,” portraying herself as a victim.

Sonam surrenders

In a dramatic turn, Sonam, who had been missing since the incident, voluntarily surrendered in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She is now in the safe custody of UP Police.

Police reaffirm commitment to justice

Deputy CM Tynsong concluded by stating, “Despite geographical and logistical challenges, our teams remained unwavering in their mission. We stand by our commitment to justice and professionalism.”

The case continues to unfold as further investigation is underway.