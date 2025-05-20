15 trucks set on fire after road accident involving a cement company truck led to mob attack in Meghalaya After the accident, the cement truck driver allegedly fled the scene as the pick-up van's driver's death sparked immediate outrage. While searching for him, the locals reached the cement company.

Shillong:

At least 15 trucks were set on fire after a road accident involving a cement company truck led to violent mob attack in Meghalaya's Lumshnong on Sunday night. The incident unfolded after a truck run over a local, after which the mob set the company premises on fire. In the incident, over 15 trucks were vandalised.

The violence erupted after a truck collided with a pick-up vehicle near Wahiajer village along NH-06, after which the pick-up vehicle's driver climbed onto the truck and physically assaulted its driver. While trying to escape, the truck driver ended up running over the pick-up vehicle's driver, a report by NDTV said.

Soon after the incident came to limelight, a mob of nearly 300 people armed with weapons stormed the company premises and also vandalised the sentry post, damaged CCTV systems, and attacked the security personnel.

The angry mob also blocked the removal of the victim's body, which was later taken to the Khliehriat Civil Hospital.

After the violence went out of control, the mob set on fire around 15 trucks parked within and outside the cement factory compound and blocked firefighters and assaulted and threatened them. The police, too, came under attack.

To bring the situation under control, additional police reinforcements were rushed to the spot, and the situation was brought under control late in the night.