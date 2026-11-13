Two women among four dead as suspected militants fire upon two vehicles in Manipur's Ukhrul

At least four people lost their lives after suspected militants fired upon two vehicles in the Ukhrul district of Manipur, the police said on Friday. Two women are among the four deceased.

The incident happened in the New Heaven area on the Imphal-Ukhrul road when the militants attacked the two four-wheelers, killing the four people. The security agencies have launched a hunt to nab the militants and an investigation is underway.

"Two men and two women, who were travelling in the two cars, died on the spot. Bullet marks were seen on the windshields of the two vehicles," news agency PTI quoted a police official as saying.

Kuki woman killed in gunfight

The incident comes a day after a Kuki woman was killed in a gunfight in the Kangpokpi district that also left two others injured. According to officials, the gunfight broke out between rival rebel groups in an area near the Taphou Kuki village around 11 am on Thursday.

The deceased women, the police said, was identified as 42-year-old K Chongloi, whose body was recovered with a sickle in her hand by the locals and the security forces.

Following the incident, personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Assam Rifles and the Border Security Force (BSF) were deployed in the area. Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen has also taken cognisance of the incident, calling for a "prompt, thorough and impartial investigation".

Panel probing 2023 violence gets extension

In another development, the panel that had been probing the 2023 violence in Manipur, which left over 260 dead, has been given another extension by six months, till May 20 next year, the Centre has announced.

The three-member panel, now headed by former Supreme Court judge Balbir Singh Chauhan, was formed on June 4, 2023, in the aftermath of the ethnic violence that broke out in the northeastern state in May that year.

This is the seventh extension for the Commission. It was initially headed by former Gauhati High Court chief justice Ajai Lamba, who resigned with effect from February 28. Justice Chauhan took charge on March 1.

(With PTI inputs)

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