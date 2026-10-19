Three killed by militants in Manipur, locals protest with bodies outside CM's residence

Imphal:

Three people who were collecting firewood in a forest were allegedly killed by militants in Manipur on Monday, triggering protests in Imphal, where locals placed two of the bodies outside the chief minister's residence, officials said.

Three others injured

Three others were injured when militants opened fire on a group of firewood collectors along the border of Imphal East and Kangpokpi districts, officials said. Three more people were also reported missing.

Arubam Ronil (35) and Lairenlakpam Inaobi (51) died on the spot, while Kshetrimayum Sushil (32) succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital, an official said. The injured, identified as N Suraj (19), Meisnam Somendro (53) and K Bosan (45), were undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Imphal.

According to officials, the victims were among 16 people who had gone to the hills near their village around 7 am to collect firewood when they were ambushed.

CM meets injured at hospital

Following protests outside his residence, Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh visited the injured at a private hospital but did not respond to media queries.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Visited Raj Medicity Hospital at North AOC, Imphal, today to enquire about the condition of three civilians who were injured in an attack by armed miscreants at Uyumpok in Imphal East district."

Locals protest with bodies outside CM house

Angry locals brought the bodies to Imphal to protest the violence that has plagued the state since May 2023. They placed the bodies outside the main gate of the chief minister's residence in Babupara. It was not immediately known whether Singh was present at the residence during the protest.

Police fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters, following which the bodies were taken to the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS).

Security has been tightened around the chief minister's residence and along the routes leading to it.

Protesters also blocked a road at Khurai Lamlong, while a group of women staged a demonstration at Ema Keithel market in Imphal. Markets and shops across the state capital remained shut following the incident.

(With PTI inputs)

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