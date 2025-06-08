Tension grips Manipur again as protests erupt, curfew in Bishnupur, internet suspended in five districts Tensions flared in Manipur over the weekend following reports of the arrest of members of the Meitei group Arambai Tenggol. In response, the state government suspended internet and mobile data services for five days in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching districts.

Imphal:

Manipur witnessed renewed unrest over the weekend as reports of the arrest of leaders from the Meitei organisation Arambai Tenggol triggered protests and violent demonstrations in several parts of the state. The situation prompted the state government to impose a five-day suspension of internet and mobile data services in five valley districts and a curfew in Bishnupur district.

Protesters took to the streets late Saturday in areas such as Kwakeithel and Uripok in Imphal, demanding the release of those reportedly detained. Demonstrators set fire to tyres and old furniture, leading to clashes with security forces. At least two journalists and one civilian were injured in the violence that followed an attack on the Kwakeithel police outpost.

While there has been no official confirmation of the arrests, multiple reports claimed that five volunteers of Arambai Tenggol were apprehended, possibly by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). These developments sparked immediate tension across the state.

Internet blackout and curfew imposed

In response, the Manipur government announced a blanket suspension of internet, mobile data, VSAT, and VPN services in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts, effective from 11:45 pm on Saturday for five days. Curfew was also imposed in Bishnupur district.

A government order issued by Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar stated: "Given the prevailing law and order situation, there is apprehension that some anti-social elements may misuse social media to spread inflammatory content, which could worsen the situation." The order added that any violation would invite legal action and that the restrictions were imposed in view of the emergent circumstances.

Crowd dispersed with force

Security personnel were deployed in large numbers in affected districts, with several rounds of warning gunfire reportedly used to disperse unruly crowds. A police officer said, “Additional forces have been deployed to sensitive areas. We’re taking all steps to maintain control and prevent escalation.”

Background: Who are Arambai Tenggol?

Arambai Tenggol is a Meitei youth group that has been active in the valley regions of Manipur. The group has previously been linked to heightened community mobilisation during episodes of ethnic tension. Their alleged involvement in recent disturbances and the suspected arrest of some of its members have once again flared the already fragile situation in the state.

With no official clarification yet on the identity of the detained individuals or the charges against them, tensions remain high. The state government is now walking a tightrope between maintaining order and responding to public outrage.

(With agency inputs)