People voluntarily surrender 20 more firearms across four districts in violence-hit Manipur

At least 20 more firearms were voluntarily surrendered by the public in four districts of Manipur, which has been grappling with ethnic unrest, police officials confirmed on Monday. The fresh wave of surrenders took place on Sunday across Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Jiribam districts. According to a police officer, three firearms, including two 9mm pistols, were handed over at the SDPO office in Porompat, Imphal East district.

Additionally, in Bishnupur district, four firearms, three grenades, and other items were surrendered before the Border Security Force (BSF). The move comes as security forces continue efforts to restore normalcy and disarm civilians amid ongoing tensions in the state. Firearms were also surrendered at Jiribam, Wangoi and Sekmai police stations, a police officer said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla had on February 20 urged warring groups to voluntarily surrender weapons robbed from security forces and other illegally held firearms within seven days. During the seven-day period, more than 300 firearms were surrendered by the public, primarily in the valley districts.

Later, he extended the deadline for the surrender of looted and illegal firearms till 4 pm on March 6 following demands by people from both hill and valley areas for additional time. More firearms were subsequently surrendered in various parts of the state.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Two KCP (PWG) militants nabbed in Manipur

Meanwhile, two militants belonging to the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) have been arrested in Manipur's Imphal East district. The arrested militants have been identified as Yumnam Abung Singh alias Chingakpa (39) and Thangjam Joykumar Singh (52), a police officer said. They were arrested from a hilltop hideout in Ngariyan Hills near Camphor Sungpham in Andro area on Sunday, he said. The arrested militants were allegedly involved in the transportation of arms and ammunition and extortion of government officials, private firms and the common public.

