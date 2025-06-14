Massive arms recovery in Manipur: Over 300 rifles among other ammunition cache seized | Video The massive cache was the result of a coordinated intelligence-based operation by teams from the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Army.

Imphal:

In a major breakthrough, security forces recovered a large stockpile of arms and ammunition from the five districts of the Imphal valley in Manipur during a joint operation conducted in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, officials said.

The massive cache was the result of a coordinated intelligence-based operation by teams from the Manipur Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), and the Army. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, simultaneous search operations were carried out in Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Thoubal districts.

Over 300 Firearms Recovered

The operation led to the recovery of a staggering 328 firearms, which included, 151 Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), 65 INSAS rifles, 73 other unspecified rifles, 6 AK series rifles, 12 Light Machine Guns (LMGs), 5 carbines, 2 MP5 guns, 2 Amogh rifles, 1 mortar, 6 pistols, 1 AR-15 rifle and 2 flare guns

Along with the weapons, the forces also seized 591 assorted magazines, 3,534 SLR rounds, 2,186 INSAS rounds, 2,252 rounds of 303 rifles, 234 AK rounds, 407 Amogh rounds, 20 9mm pistol rounds, 10 grenades, 3 lathodes and 7 detonators

Effort to restore peace and order

Officials termed the operation a significant milestone in ongoing efforts to restore peace, uphold law and order, and ensure public safety in the conflict-affected state. Senior officers remain in close coordination with various security agencies to continue such efforts in a sustained and targeted manner.

Police have reiterated their commitment to maintaining a peaceful Manipur and urged the public to support these efforts. Citizens have been asked to report any suspicious activity or information regarding illegal arms to the nearest police station or the Central Control Room.