Manipur violence: Amit Shah calls for restoration of peace, law and order during review meeting

Amid the recent spate of fresh violence in Manipur, which has led to the loss of lives and caused widespread disruption of public order, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (November 18) convened a high-level meeting to assess the prevailing security situation in the state.

According to the information released, Shah, with the senior officials for the second consecutive day, deliberated over the volatile situation in the state marred by the ongoing ethnic clashes. He pressed for the restoration of peace and order there as early as possible, while also taking stock of the deployment of central forces to maintain peace and order in the region, the sources said.

It is pertinent to note that amid the volatile situation in the region, the Central Government has decided to dispatch an additional 50 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces, totaling over 5,000 personnel, to Manipur. While a total of 20 CAPFs were deployed in Manipur already a few days ago, the recent decision of the additional deployment of the personnel however comes amid the challenging situation in the state.