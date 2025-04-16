Manipur: Security forces arrest 11 cadres of banned outfits; pistols, hand grenades recovered Manipur security forces arrested 11 militants linked to three banned outfits during recent operations across the volatile districts of Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West.

Imphal:

Security forces in Manipur arrested 11 militants linked to three banned outfits during recent operations across the volatile districts of Thoubal, Tengnoupal, Imphal East, and Imphal West, police said on Wednesday. Most of the arrests were carried out on Tuesday, with those detained suspected of being involved in extortion cases.

In Thoubal district’s Salungpham Mamang Leikai, four cadres from the Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba City Meitei faction) were taken into custody. Authorities recovered a .32 pistol with a magazine, three live rounds, and three hand grenades from the suspects.

Efforts to retain normalcy in Manipur

After Amit Shah's visit and Central government's interference, security forces are trying to ensure law and order after long communal violence. Three operatives of the Socialist Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (SOREPA) were held from Waithou Chiru in Imphal East, and one active member of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba faction) was arrested from the Lamphel area in Imphal West.

Additionally, central security forces detained three members of the United National Liberation Front (UNLF-K) near Border Pillar 81 close to Moreh in Tengnoupal district on Monday.

These arrests come amid ongoing tensions in the state, which has been plagued by ethnic violence since May 2023 following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' in the hill districts. The protest was held in response to a Manipur High Court directive regarding the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status. The unrest has resulted in over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands.

In response to the adverse situation, President’s Rule was imposed in Manipur on February 13, 2025, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh stepped down. While the legislative assembly remains under suspended animation, its official term extends until 2027.

(PTI inputs)