Manipur: Protests erupt in valley after arrest of village volunteers, markets forced to close The arrests came a day after Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days.

Protests erupted in Manipur’s Imphal Valley on Friday with demonstrators burning tyres in the middle of the road. The protests come in the backdrop of the arrest of the village volunteers in Kakching district, officials said. Security personnel arrested more than 10 village volunteers in an early morning operation at Panjao Pallumda in the district and later took them to a security forces camp at Phundrei in Thoubal district, officials added.

The arrests came a day after Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla urged the people of the strife-torn state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, asserting that "strict action" would be taken after the expiry of the deadline.

According to officials, the demonstrations were held in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, and Kakching districts. Protesters also forced the closure of roadside shops and markets in Wangkhei, Uripok, Thangmeiband, and Khurai areas of Imphal, they added.

17 militants arrested from 4 Manipur districts

In the last 24 hours, seventeen militants belonging to different banned outfits were arrested from four Manipur districts, police said on Friday. Thirteen militants belonging to the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) outfit were nabbed from Moirang Kiyam Leikai area of Bishnupur district on Thursday, a police statement said.

A total of 27 cartridges, three walkie-talkie sets, camouflage uniforms and other tactical accessories were also seized, it said. The arrested persons were taken to Imphal for further investigation.

President's rule was imposed in strife-torn Manipur on February 13 and the state assembly put under suspended animation, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post that led to political uncertainty in the northeastern state.