Manipur Police recover weapons and arrest militant in ongoing crackdown on armed groups Manipur police recover large cache of arms, arrest militant, as the state continues efforts to curb illegal weapons and address ongoing ethnic violence.

In a significant development on Thursday, the police in Manipur reported the recovery of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and other war-like materials from the Kakching and Imphal West districts. This comes as authorities continue to address the ongoing security concerns following the state’s recent ethnic violence.

The police discovered an array of weapons, including two SMG carbines without magazines, a .303 rifle with a magazine, a single barrel gun, two double-barrel guns, a modified sniper rifle, a 9 mm pistol, three mortar shells, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), and grenades. These items, along with various ammunition, detonators, and other materials, were recovered from Tokpaching Moirangkhom Hill Range in Kakching district.

In addition to the recovery in Kakching, another stash of arms was seized from the Yaralpat area in Imphal East district. There, police found a .303 rifle, 16 live rounds of .303 ammunition, two 40mm Lathode guns, a small carbine, a 9 mm pistol, seven detonators, two hand grenades, and other related items.

The weapons and ammunition have been handed over to the Porompat Police Station for further legal action. Authorities have yet to confirm whether these caches are connected to any specific militant groups active in the region. The latest recoveries are part of a larger effort by the state to curb the flow of illegal arms in the wake of the ongoing ethnic unrest.

The police also reported the arrest of a 45-year-old member of the banned militant group, the Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG), in Imphal West. The individual, who was apprehended on Wednesday in Lamsang Bazaar, is believed to have been involved in extorting money from government officials around the state capital, Imphal. His arrest marks another significant action in the state’s campaign against militant activities.

This series of operations comes after the March 6 deadline for people to voluntarily surrender looted or illegally held weapons passed. Despite this deadline having expired over a month ago, authorities continue to discover large amounts of arms and ammunition throughout the state.

The ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which erupted in May 2023, has led to the deaths of more than 260 individuals. The conflict between the Meitei community, based in the Imphal valley, and the Kuki community from the neighbouring hills escalated after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was held to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe status.

In response to the deteriorating situation, the President's rule was imposed on February 13, following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9. The state assembly has been suspended, and the government is working to restore peace in the region, though the situation remains tense.

As security forces continue to track down and dismantle militant networks, the state government has urged citizens to remain vigilant and assist in restoring normalcy to the region.