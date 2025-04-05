Manipur: Police arrest four militants, huge cache of arms recovered The police said a search operation was launched by them when they received information about the abduction of a person named Laitonjam Dilip Singh a resident of Patsoi Part-4 in Imphal West district from his residence by some unknown persons.

Four militants belonging to two proscribed outfits were arrested on Saturday from Manipur’s Bishnupurr, Thoubal and Imphal East districts, police said. Two of them belonged to the United National Liberation Front (Pambei) for their alleged involvement in the abduction of a 47-year-old man.

The police said a search operation was launched by them when they received information about the abduction of a person named Laitonjam Dilip Singh a resident of Patsoi Part-4 in Imphal West district from his residence by some unknown persons.

"During the search operation, two UNLF(P) cadres who were involved in the abduction of the said person were arrested from a house and the abducted person was rescued," police added.

In another separate incident, security forces arrested one active cadre of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) from Khongjom Khebaching area in Thoubal district on Friday, the police said. The arrested militant was involved in extortion activities in Khongjom area of Thoubal district.

Arms and ammunition recovered during search operation

The police seized one M20 pistol with one magazine and two live rounds from his possession. Following this, security forces attested another active cadre of the group from the Khurai Kongpal area in Imphal East district.

The police recovered one 9 mm pistol with one magazine and six live rounds from his possession. In the meantime, security forces seized four firearms and ammunition during a search operation at Laisoi hill areas in Bishnupur district on Friday.

The ammunition included one SLR rifle with an empty magazine, one carbine machine gun, one 303 rifle, one double barrel gun, 48 ammunition, two grenades, two bullet proof jacket and other articles that were seized during the operation, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)