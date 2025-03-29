Manipur moving towards peace: Amit Shah defends President's rule, assures stability and reconciliation Amit Shah assures Manipur is moving towards peace, defending President’s Rule and emphasizing ongoing reconciliation efforts between Meitei and Kuki communities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured that the situation in Manipur is gradually stabilizing, with both Meitei and Kuki communities engaging in dialogue to establish lasting peace. Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025 on Friday, Shah emphasized that the government is making continuous efforts to restore normalcy in the violence-hit state.

Efforts towards reconciliation

Addressing concerns over the ethnic violence that has gripped Manipur since May 2023, Shah stated that discussions are being held separately with both communities, as well as among themselves. “Now, the situation is relatively peaceful. Normal life has resumed. The Home Ministry has held separate meetings with both communities, and they have also started talking to each other. Things are moving in a positive direction, and there is no reason for worry,” he said.

President’s rule and security measures

Shah defended the timing of the imposition of President’s Rule in Manipur, asserting that it was done at an appropriate moment to ensure its effectiveness. “Unless both communities accept it, President’s Rule would not have been successful. We implemented it when the right time came,” he said, responding to allegations of a delayed response from the central government.

Understanding the Manipur ethnic violence

The unrest in Manipur erupted in May 2023 when a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organized in the hill districts to protest against the demand of the Meitei community for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. The Meiteis, who form the majority in the Imphal Valley, clashed with the Kuki-Zo tribal groups residing in the surrounding hills. The violent confrontations led to over 260 deaths and the displacement of thousands of people.

The state has a long history of ethnic conflicts, with periods of strife lasting several years in the past. The recent violence has been one of the deadliest in recent times, prompting strong intervention from the central government.

Steps towards normalcy

In an effort to bring the warring communities to the negotiating table, the central government has initiated multiple rounds of talks, both directly and through mediators. Security forces have been deployed extensively to prevent further clashes, and curfews have been imposed and lifted in phases as the situation improves.

While tensions have eased, challenges remain in achieving lasting peace. The government remains committed to fostering dialogue and ensuring the security of all communities in the state. With ongoing discussions and continued efforts, hopes remain high that Manipur will see sustained stability in the near future.

(PTI inputs)