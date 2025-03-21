Manipur: Meitei community body accuses MLA of 'supplying weapons' in Jiribam The apex body of the Meitei community in Manipur’s Jiribam district on Thursday charged an MLA with supplying weapons to miscreants.

An apex body of the Meitei community in Manipur’s Jiribam district made a shocking claim in relation to the ethnic violence that rocked the state. On Thursday, the body alleged that an MLA was supplying weapons to miscreants. "The MLA organised many meetings… supporting (miscreants) with monetary help, war gears and accessories. But the Muslims want to live peacefully with the Meiteis. So his plan failed," Jiri Apunba Lup said in a statement. More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in Manipur in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

As per a PTI report, the MLA has not yet commented on these allegations. The ethnic violence in Manipur, started in 2023, largely disrupted the state to an extent that even led to the resignation of sitting CM. The Centre had imposed President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The state assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

Situation in Manipur's Churachandpur still tense

Two days after clashes between the Hmar and Zomi communities, vehicles stayed off the roads, school and office attendance was thin and security forces patrolled Manipur’s curfew-bound Churachandpur district. Security personnel conducted flag marches to prevent further violence throughout the Wednesday night.

The clashes between the two tribes started after Hmar Inpui general secretary Richard Hmar was attacked by some Zomi people on Sunday, leading to violence and imposition of curfew in the district the next day. At least one person, 51-year-old Lalropui Pakhuangte from the Hmar community, was killed in Tuesday night’s clashes.

Churachandpur town is mainly home to Zomi people, with Hmar and Kuki communities living in some areas. Hours after a shutdown was imposed by a student body in Churachandpur district on Wednesday, a group of MLAs and tribal organisations separately appealed for peace.

(PTI Inputs)