Manipur's Imphal witnesses protests against AFSPA, killings of women, children

Image Source : PTI People take part in a protest march against the recent violence in Manipur and reimposition of AFSPA in parts of the state.

In Manipur’s capital Imphal hundreds of people took out a rally on Tuesday against the reimposition of AFSPA and the killings of six people, including three children, in Jirbham district last month. The rally commenced from Thau ground area in Imphal West district and covered around 5 kilometre before culminating at Khuman Lampak Stadium.

The demonstrators held placards and raised slogans such as 'Do not obliterate Manipur' and 'Save Manipur', demanding the withdrawal of AFSPA. The rally was organised jointly to mark Human Rights Day by All Manipur United Clubs Organisation, Poirei Leimarol Meira Paibi Apunba Manipur, All Manipur Women Voluntary Association, Committee on Human Rights and Manipur Students' Federation.

Woman demonstrator S Nirupama said, "On the occasion of Human Rights Day, we want to affirm that the people of Manipur stand strongly against the continued imposition of AFSPA in the state as well as against the killings of innocent women and children by Kuki and Zo militants. The Imphal valley and Naga areas have suffered much under AFSPA, which is a tool for killing civilians in the name of fighting militancy.”

Security in the capital was beefed up in view of the rally, and no untoward incident was reported during the procession, police said. The Centre has recently reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in Manipur’s six police station areas, including the violence-hit Jiribam.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Manipur government the temporary suspension of mobile internet services in nine districts, according to an order issued by the state Home Department. The decision comes after after reviewing the existing law and order situation in Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Jiribam, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Pherzawl districts and its correlation with internet services, it said.

Over 250 people in Manipur have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May last year.

(With inputs from PTI)