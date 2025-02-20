Manipur governor gives 7-day ultimatum to surrender looted weapons As Manipur is under the President's Rule, Governor Ajay Bhalla has asked all communities to surrender looted and illegal weapons within seven days.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has appealed the people of all communities in the state to voluntarily surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days. He assured that if they surrender weapons during the said period, no punitive action would be initiated against them. However, Bhalla asserted that "strict action" would be taken after the expiry of the seven days.

Manipur governor's appeal to people

"People of Manipur, both in the valley and hills, have suffered immense hardship for the last over 20 months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting peace and communal harmony," Bhalla said in an appeal issued on Thursday. He further added that all communities in the state must come forward to ensure cessation of hostilities and maintenance of peace and order in the society so that people can return to their normal day-to-day activities.

"It is in this regard that I sincerely request the people of all communities, particularly the youths in the valley and hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunition to the nearest police station/outpost/security forces camp within next seven days, effective from today," he said.

The governor said this single act of returning weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace. "I want to assure you that no punitive action would be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time. Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons," he said.

President's rule in Manipur

The Centre had imposed President's rule in Manipur on February 13, days after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned from his post led to political turmoil in the northeastern state. The Manipur assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

BJP MLAs will be called soon to decide on matters related to the formation of a new government in Manipur. Former minister Yumnam Khemchand on Thursday said a meeting will be held soon. Khemchand, the former municipal administration, housing and urban development minister, also dismissed claims about the existence of different groups among BJP MLAs and the possibility of the formation of a new regional party.

(PTI wire)