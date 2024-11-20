Manipur Congress seeks action against P Chidambaram over his 'regional autonomy' X post
Manipur Congress seeks action against P Chidambaram over his 'regional autonomy' X post
Manipur crisis: Manipur Congress leaders, in a letter written to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, said, P Chidambaram's language and sentiments expressed were highly inappropriate given the current climate of heightened tensions in the state.
A controversy erupted over senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's X post in which he had advocated for regional autonomy in the violence-hit Manipur. However, he, later, deleted his controversial post. The Manipur Congress on Wednesday urged the party's president Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against Chidambaram.
"We unanimously condemn the content of Shri P Chidambaram's post regarding the Manipur crisis," State Congress leaders said in a letter to Kharge.
The state Congress leaders also reiterated the party's commitment to the unity and integrity of Manipur, urging prompt action against the former Union finance minister.
"The language and sentiments expressed were highly inappropriate given the current climate of heightened tensions, public grief, and political sensitivity in the state," the letter said.
The letter was sent to Kharge after a meeting was convened by the state Congress on Tuesday. It was attended by Congress legislature members, a Congress working committee member and former state presidents of the party, among others.
More central forces arrive in violence-hit Manipur
Meanwhile, eight companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) reached the state capital Imphal on Wednesday amid spike in violence-related incidents in Manipur. These forces arrived in Imphal a day after another batch of 11 companies of CAPF reached the state.
Officials said that four companies each of CRPF and BSF that arrived on Wednesday will be deployed at sensitive and fringe areas of the state. Of the CRPF companies, one belongs to the Mahila Battalion. The Centre recently announced that 50 fresh companies of CAPF would be deployed in Manipur.
Violence has escalated in the state as offices of the Congress and the BJP have been ransacked in the hill district of Jiribam last week. The incidents occurred after irate mobs set fire to the residences of three BJP legislators, one of whom is a senior minister, and a Congress MLA in various districts of Imphal Valley where an indefinite curfew has been clamped.
The violence escalated after three women and three children belonging to the Meitei community had gone missing from a relief camp in Jiribam district after a gunfight between security forces and suspected Kuki-Zo militants that resulted in the deaths of 10 insurgents on November 11.