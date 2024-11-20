Manipur Congress seeks action against P Chidambaram over his 'regional autonomy' X post

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader P Chidambaram

A controversy erupted over senior Congress leader P Chidambaram's X post in which he had advocated for regional autonomy in the violence-hit Manipur. However, he, later, deleted his controversial post. The Manipur Congress on Wednesday urged the party's president Mallikarjun Kharge to take action against Chidambaram.

"We unanimously condemn the content of Shri P Chidambaram's post regarding the Manipur crisis," State Congress leaders said in a letter to Kharge.

The state Congress leaders also reiterated the party's commitment to the unity and integrity of Manipur, urging prompt action against the former Union finance minister.

"The language and sentiments expressed were highly inappropriate given the current climate of heightened tensions, public grief, and political sensitivity in the state," the letter said.

The letter was sent to Kharge after a meeting was convened by the state Congress on Tuesday. It was attended by Congress legislature members, a Congress working committee member and former state presidents of the party, among others.