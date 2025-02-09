Manipur CM N Biren Singh resigns nearly two years after ethnic violence, submits resignation to Governor

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Manipur: Manipur CM N Biren Singh handed over the letter of resignation from the post of Chief Minister to Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal today (February 9).

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh left for Delhi on Saturday evening on a chartered flight, officials said. The purpose of his visit to the national capital is not known.

Earlier in the day, Singh convened a meeting with BJP-led ruling alliance MLAs at the CM Secretariat in connection with the upcoming assembly session beginning on February 10.

At least 20 MLAs were present in the meeting at the CM Secretariat, the officials said. The meeting was held in the wake of the opposition Congress seeking to move a no-confidence motion against the government led by Singh.