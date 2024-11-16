Manipur CM Biren Singh's house attacked amid fresh escalation after six protestors killed

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Manipur CM N Biren Singh

In a fresh escalation, a mob protesting the killing of six people attacked Manipur CM N Biren Singh's house on Saturday. Earlier, the protestors attacked the residences of three state ministers and six MLAs and vandalised the properties.

Protesters ransacked the houses of three of six legislators, including that of Chief Minister N Biren Singh's son-in-law, and set their properties on fire while security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse protesters in different parts of Imphal, police said.

Tensions escalated after the bodies of two women and a child, who had been missing since Monday from a camp for the displaced, were recovered from Barak River in Jiribam on Saturday, while three other bodies, including a woman and two children, were found on Friday night.

Internet suspended

Given the fresh violence, the government imposed prohibitory orders in five districts for an indefinite period and suspended internet services in parts of the state. Among the state ministers whose residences were stormed by the protesters are Sapam Ranjan, L Susindro Singh and Y Khemchand, an official said. The curfew was reimposed for an indefinite period in Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal and Kakching districts of Imphal valley "due to developing law and order situation", he said.

State responds with school closures, security measures

In response to the violence, the state government declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. The Center has also reintroduced the Armed Forces and Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in several police station areas, including Jiribam, due to ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities.

Background of ethnic tensions and clashes

Manipur has been grappling with communal clashes since May 2023, killing more than 200 people and displacing many. The recent discovery of the bodies and escalating violence have exacerbated the volatile situation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies)