Manipur: Assam Rifles jawan killed after armed men attack vehicle in Bishnupur

Bishnupur:

An Assam Rifles jawan was killed after armed men attacked a paramilitary vehicle in Manipur's Bishnupur. The incident took place on Friday around 6 pm in the Nambol Sabal Leikai area of the district.

Three others were injured in the incident.

"A group of gunmen ambushed the vehicle in which Assam Rifles personnel were travelling towards Bishnupur district from Imphal, claiming the life of a jawan and injuring three," PTI reported citing an official.

The injured were rushed to a hospital by police and local residents, another official added.

Six militants nabbed in Manipur

Earlier on Thursday, the security forces nabbed six militants belonging to several outfits from three districts of Imphal Valley, PTI reported citing police.

Three active members of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) were arrested from their homes in Imphal West district. They were identified as Leishangthem Tondon Singh (34), Leishangthem Anand Singh (34), and Heikham Hemchandra Singh (41), according to a police statement.

Police recover huge cache of arms, ammunition

The police recovered two SLR rifles, two modified .303 rifles, one INSAS rifle, nine magazines of various types, and 99 cartridges from them.

Another member of the same group, Taorem Tomchou Meitei, also known as Pena (45), was arrested from Andro in Imphal East district.

In Thoubal district, an active member of the banned PREPAK (PRO) group was arrested from Ichan Khunou.

Police arrested Khoinaijam Bhumeshwor Singh (24), a member of the banned SOREPA group, from Samaram Mayai Leikai in Thoubal district. A dummy gun and three cartridges were seized from him, the police added.