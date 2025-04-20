Manipur: 9 members of banned organisations arrested in 48 hours amidst intensive raids The crackdown follows a high-level security meeting between top Army commanders and Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Imphal:

In a significant crackdown on banned organizations amidst rising violence in Manipur, the state police have arrested several members of militant groups across multiple districts. According to a statement from the Manipur Police on Sunday, nine members of banned organizations were arrested in the past 48 hours from districts in the Imphal Valley.

The police also revealed that two activists of the banned United National Liberation Front (Pambei) were apprehended on Saturday near Nongdam village, located along the Nepetpalli Andro road in Imphal East district.

Involved in extortion activities

Authorities confirmed that the arrested individuals were involved in extortion activities. On Friday, a member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibangbanba) was arrested from Ward No. 13 in Ningthoukhong, Bishnupur district. On the same day, two members of the Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL) were apprehended from Ketuki Lampak in Salam Mamang Leikai, Imphal West district. These individuals were also allegedly involved in extortion in the region.

More arrests in Imphal East

Further actions were taken on Friday in Imphal East, where a cadre of the banned People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) was arrested from the Kyamgei Heibong Makhong area. Additionally, a member of the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) was also detained in Imphal East. Another member of the PREPAK was arrested from Sanjenbam Shangsabi village in the same district. Furthermore, an activist of the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) was arrested from the region on Friday.

Ongoing violence in Manipur

The crackdown comes amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, which erupted in May 2023. The violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities has claimed over 250 lives, with thousands more displaced. The situation remains tense, and security forces have been conducting extensive search operations across the state in a bid to curb the violence.

Imposition of President’s rule

Following former Chief Minister N. Biren Singh's resignation, the central government imposed President's Rule in Manipur on February 13. The state’s legislative assembly, whose term runs until 2027, has been suspended.

The police continue to step up their efforts to tackle militant groups involved in violence and extortion, as the state remains under the watchful eye of both local and central authorities amid the ongoing crisis.

(PTI inputs)