Manipur: 10 MLAs, including 8 BJP members, meet Governor to stake claim to form government Manipur crisis: Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh said the majority of people in the state want a popular government and that is the reason they came to meet the Governor.

Imphal:

Over 10 MLAs, including 8 BJP members, met Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Wednesday, to stake claim to form government in the state.

Giving details, Independent MLA Sapam Nishikanta Singh said the majority of people want a popular government installed, and that is the reason we came to meet the Governor. “We also discussed other things, like the functioning of the President's rule may not be the same after the formation of a popular government. Primarily and basically, the main point was the formation of a popular government. The response of the Governor was also nice," he said.

On Tuesday, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he discussed the prevailing situation in the state with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and urged him to invite the protesters for talks to resolve the Gwaltabi incident.



Over the last week, protests over the Gwaltabi incident have rocked the Meitei-inhabited Imphal Valley.



It was alleged that security forces had stopped a state-run bus, on which journalists were being taken by the government to cover the Shirui Lily festival in Ukhrul district on May 20, near the Gwaltabi checkpost and forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) staffers to cover the state's name written on the windshield with a white paper.



Addressing a late-night press conference, Singh said, "Today I meet governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. I discussed with him regarding the prevailing situation in the state and suggested some points. He listened and necessary actions will be initiated to resolve the present crisis by inviting the protesters. I hope so."

Singh said he also apprised the governor about the issues of internally displaced people (IDP) staying in relief camps.



"I also apprised him (governor) about the issues of IDPs who are staying in relief camps as well as the sufferings of the valley people due to the non-opening of national highways. People are not able to travel by road and I apprised him of that," he said.



"I also urged him to disarm all those miscreants who are in possession of illegal arms. Only then, we can proceed for peace," Singh said.



The former CM said that the purpose of the meeting included showing appreciation to the Ministry of Home Affairs for setting 30-day deadline to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.



"Today's main purpose of visit was to appreciate the Ministry of Home Affairs for setting a deadline of 30 days to identify illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar. I also submitted all documents which were started in 2021 during which several illegal immigrants were identified under the leadership of then minister Letpao Haokip, who was the chairman of a sub-committee to look into the matter," Singh said.

It should be noted that more than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, who are the majority in the hill areas, since May 2023.



The Centre has imposed the President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned as chief minister. The assembly, which has tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.