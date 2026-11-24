Air connectivity between Manipur's capital Imphal and Assam's Silchar has been restored after a gap of one year, bringing relief to passengers travelling between the two regions. The flight service resumed on Tuesday (November 24), with Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh flagging off the inaugural flight at Imphal International Airport. The service, operated by Alliance Air under the Manipur government's Viability Gap Funding (VGF) scheme, will initially operate twice a week, every Tuesday and Thursday. The resumption is expected to make travel easier for people from Manipur, particularly those travelling to and from Jiribam district, which shares a border with Assam.

Imphal-Silchar flight schedule and frequency

The Imphal-Silchar air service will initially have two flights a week, operating on Tuesdays and Thursdays. The Manipur government has indicated that it wants to increase the frequency to three days a week, depending on the requirements and feasibility. Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh said the restoration of the route was the result of coordinated efforts by the Central and state governments. He highlighted the importance of the service for residents of Jiribam, who have faced difficulties travelling between the district and Imphal during the year-long suspension.

In the absence of direct air connectivity, passengers had to take longer and more expensive journeys through Guwahati or Kolkata to reach Jiribam from Imphal. The restored flight is expected to reduce these travel difficulties and provide a more convenient alternative.

Manipur govt plans to increase flight frequency

The Chief Minister said the state government would explore possibilities of increasing the service from two flights a week to three. Chief Secretary Rajeev Kumar Thakoor also welcomed the resumption and thanked the Chief Minister for approving the VGF support. He highlighted the close connections between Manipur and Assam's Barak Valley and said restoring the air link would benefit people on both sides.

Thakoor noted that the absence of the service over the past year had caused considerable inconvenience to passengers. He also expressed hope that Alliance Air would increase the frequency to three days a week. "The state government would extend all necessary support," he added.

During the inaugural programme, Chief Minister Singh and Alliance Air Station Manager Angad Mahato handed over boarding passes to passengers travelling on the first Imphal-Silchar flight.

Imphal airport expansion work reviewed

The event also provided an opportunity to review the ongoing infrastructure development at Imphal International Airport. Officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) presented details of the airport's future expansion plans. Chandam Tomba Singh, Joint General Manager of AAI, briefed the Chief Minister on the progress of several infrastructure projects.

These include the construction of a New Integrated Terminal Building (NITB), an expanded apron, link taxiways and an air traffic control-cum-technical tower, along with other airport facilities. According to officials, the new integrated terminal building is targeted for completion by December 31, 2027. The expansion is expected to strengthen the airport's infrastructure and improve its capacity to handle passengers as air connectivity to and from Manipur grows.

(With inputs from PTI)

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